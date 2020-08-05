Wayne Rinehart, age 48, of Purdin, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City.



Services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Sue Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Bear Branch Cemetery near Purdin. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until the time of the service.



Memorials to Linn County Senate Bill 40, Bear Branch Cemetery or Morris Chapel Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Wayne Edward, son of James and Barbara (Buswell) Rinehart, was born December 16, 1971 in Brookfield.



Wayne was a graduate of Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe. He was a member of Bear Branch United Methodist Church near Purdin and a longtime employee at Linn County Senate Bill 40 in Brookfield. Wayne had a special love for auctioneering, motorcycles and combines.



Survivors include his mother, Barbara Rinehart of Purdin; two brothers, Randy Rinehart and wife, Janet of Columbia and Kevin Rinehart of Linneus; one sister, Vickie Knutson of Gillette, Wyoming; ten nieces and nephews, Charity Eppy of Brookfield, Raven Rehbein and husband, Luke of Purdin, Tabitha Rinehart of Browning, Arieal Wilkerson and husband, Blaine of Laclede, Will Knutson and wife, Tiffany of Tucson, Arizona , Katie Knutson, Emily Knutson, Rachel Knutson, Nickolaus Knutson all of Gillette, Wyoming, and Cooper Rinehart of St. Louis; nine great nieces and nephews; and two uncles, Keith Buswell and wife, Anita of Linneus and Gerald Jennings of Gladstone.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Rinehart; two aunts, Naomi Jennings and Betty Spencer; and one uncle, Dean Rinehart.



