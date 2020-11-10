Wilda Elizabeth (Williams) Kelso, age 93, of New Cambria, MO, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, MO.



Elizabeth was born on February 11, 1927 in Ethel, MO the daughter of Benjamin and Alpha (Rice) Williams. She was a member of the Ethel Christian Church. Elizabeth was united in marriage to John Logan Kelso on March 7, 1949 in rural Ethel, MO. Elizabeth attended White Oak Country School and was a 1945 graduate of Ethel High School. She attained her Associate Arts from Stephens College in 1947 and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, MO. She had taught at the Ethel, New Cambria, and Bucklin schools.



Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Keith Edward Kelso of New Cambria, MO, Kenneth John Kelso of New Cambria, MO, and Benny Lee Kelso and his wife Vangie of Edwardsville, KS; grandchildren, Jonathan Lee Kelso and his wife Elizabeth, Alicia Colleen Robertson and her husband Stephen, Andrew Logan Kelso, Kimberly Ann Kelso, and Susan Lindsey Kelso; great-grandchildren, Zaine Peal, Kirsten Peal, Ethan Peal, Trista Peal-Beard, and Asher Robertson, great-great-grandchild, Isaiah; brother-in-law, Elmer Lee Kelso; sisters-in-law, Heidi Kelso and Sue Williams; nieces, Coleen Kelso, Leslie Winemiller, Anita Edson, Rhonda Zihlman, Mila Williams, and Natalie McDonald; nephews, Mark Kelso, Paul Joseph Kelso, and Benjamin Williams; and other extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Logan Kelso on August 8, 1990; brothers, David L. Williams and Donald J. Williams; and an infant brother; brothers-in-law, Paul Kelso and George Kelso; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kelso, Carolyn Kelso, and Delphia Williams; a niece, Karen McMurrin; and a great-nephew, Scott Westin.



Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Ethel Christian Church in Ethel, MO, with Preacher Gareth Reese officiating. Burial will be in the New Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the church. The family suggests memorials to Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 East Urbandale Drive, Moberly, MO 65270. Arrangements are under the direction of Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO.



