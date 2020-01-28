|
James Wilferd Richeson, age 81 of Marceline, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pershing Memorial Hospital. Wilferd was born on June 26, 1938 to William L. and Alice (Simms) Richeson. He married Elma Joyce Turner on February 1, 1958 and she survives him.
Wilferd had worked as a truck driver for Hurtt Fab and retired in 1998. He was a member of the Marceline First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, active in the choir serving as choir leader at one time and sang regularly at Pioneer Skilled Nursing.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Richeson of the home in Marceline, daughter Linda Christianon and husband David of Columbia, three sons, Kevin and wife Brenda of Belton, Kyle and wife Jennifer of Easley, SC; and Kraig and wife Latisha of Brookfield, fourteen grandchildren, four step grandchildren, one great grandchild and three step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two half brothers Howard and CA and a half-sister Frances.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Marceline First Baptist Church with visitation starting at 9 AM. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Marceline First Baptist Church and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave, Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 28, 2020