A joint memorial service for William and Patsy Burch will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Patsy Jane Burch, age 82, of Independence, MO died Monday, December 17, 2018 died in a local hospital. Patsy Jane, daughter of James and Gail (Cassity) Bridges, was born October 1, 1936 in Highlandville, MO. Pat and her sister, Jean, worked at Wilson's Manufacturing and cleaned homes. She is survived by one sister, June Nickell of Brookfield and one brother, James Bridges of Marceline. Two brothers, Thomas Bridges, and Don Bridges; and two sisters, Eva Bridges and Jean Bridges preceded in her death. William John Burch, age 92, of Independence, MO died Friday, December 28, 2018 at the John Knox Village Care Center. William was born December 14, 1927 and worked a variety of jobs but loved working at the Independence Fredman's Pharmacy the most. William and Pat were married for over 40 years. They both had a great sense of humor and loved to play canasta.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 30, 2019