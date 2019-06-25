|
|
William A. "Buster" Carriker, 87, of New Cambria, MO, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Facility in Marceline, MO.
Buster was born on March 29, 1932, in Bucklin, MO, the son of James and Mary (Cooley) Carriker. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Buster was united in marriage to Jane Pate on November 30, 1957, in Brookfield, MO. He worked for MFA in New Cambria for many years and enjoyed watching westerns and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jane of the home; four children, Michele Ryan and husband Patrick of Kansas City, MO, Larry Carriker of New Cambria, Mary Carter of New Cambria, Jim Carriker and wife Angie of New Cambria; ten grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Emily Ryan, Erin Carriker (Steph), Megan Edgerton (Eric), Sara Carriker (Michael), Cecelia Carter, Kyleigh Campbell, Bailey Ratliff, Tanner Carriker, Gracee Carriker; several great grandchildren; two brothers, James (Junior) Carriker of Liberty, MO, Paul Carriker of Bucklin, MO, and several nieces and nephews.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter-in-law, Janey Carriker, and one brother, Emery (Tucker) Carriker.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Gilleland & McElwain Funeral Home in New Cambria, MO. Burial will be in the New Cambria Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday afternoon from 1 pm until the time of the service. Family suggest memorial donations to the New Cambria Cemetery or the Bucklin American Legion Post #57.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 25, 2019