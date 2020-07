Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

A memorial service for William F. Buck (March 30, 1956 – March 28, 2020) will be held at Rothville Baptist church on July 25, 2020 at 2:00. A reception will follow in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missouri Kidney Program or the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store