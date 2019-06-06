|
|
William "Bill" James Warner, age 73, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, January 1, 2019, in Brookfield, Missouri.
Bill was born on August 24, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Ralph and Irene Warner. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a pipefitter for 30 years.
Bill's greatest love was for his wife, Joe Ann, who he referred to as his "dragon slayer", and "the best thing he ever did." To his children and grandchildren, he was Daddy, Ampoon or Papa, a great big teddy bear whose love was as big as it gets. He loved photography, computers, fishing and swimming with all his nieces and nephews. He shared his love of music and delighted in embarrassing his daughters by singing at the top of his lungs with his headphones on to anything from ABBA to ZZ Top.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joe Ann; his daughter Michelle (Mike) Humphrey, of St. Joseph, Mo., his daughter, Melissa (Chris) Morrow, of Gardner, Kan., and 10 grandchildren: Ashley (Chris) Moll, Melissa "Mel" Morrow, Loren Harshberger, Jim Harshberger, Ryan Humphrey, Patty Morrow, Josh Morrow, Nathan Shirley, Zachary Humphrey and Ryan Shirley, as well as his sweet dog Midnight. He also is survived by his sister JoAnne Edwards, and brothers Ralph and John Warner, as well as a very loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Irene Warner, and his sister Laverne Abma.
Dinner at 12:00 PM at the Inn at Clover Hill, 10639 Highway YY, Sumner, MO 64681. Followed by a celebration of life at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 19683 Highway U, Bucklin, MO 64631 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 6, 2019