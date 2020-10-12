1/
Zelma Delaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zelma B. Delaney, age 95 of Marceline, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. Zelma was born in Bucklin, Missouri on February 17, 1925 to Jesse C. and Blanche (Flint) Davis. She married James Thomas Delaney on May 25, 1965 and he preceded her in death in 1992.

Zelma was a homemaker and member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She loved reading books, crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Wright and Pam Reed, both of Marceline and Lisa Delaney of Springfield, three grandchildren, Mike Wright and Jade of Marceline, Amber Wright of Marceline, and Jessica Wright of Kansas City, MO; four great grandchildren, Sommer, Taylor and .Elijah Fry and Thomas Rex Wright, two sisters Peggy Michel of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Betty Shoemaker of Bucklin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Celo Geers and Evaseen Terrell and infant brother Leroy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation from Noon until service time. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Marceline Carnegie Library and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved