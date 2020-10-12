Zelma Delaney

Zelma B. Delaney, age 95 of Marceline, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. Zelma was born in Bucklin, Missouri on February 17, 1925 to Jesse C. and Blanche (Flint) Davis. She married James Thomas Delaney on May 25, 1965 and he preceded her in death in 1992.



Zelma was a homemaker and member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She loved reading books, crossword puzzles and watching game shows.



She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Wright and Pam Reed, both of Marceline and Lisa Delaney of Springfield, three grandchildren, Mike Wright and Jade of Marceline, Amber Wright of Marceline, and Jessica Wright of Kansas City, MO; four great grandchildren, Sommer, Taylor and .Elijah Fry and Thomas Rex Wright, two sisters Peggy Michel of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Betty Shoemaker of Bucklin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Celo Geers and Evaseen Terrell and infant brother Leroy.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation from Noon until service time. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to Marceline Carnegie Library and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



