Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert McKIBBEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert McKIBBEN

Memories Condolences

Herbert McKIBBEN Memories
McKIBBEN Herbert (Lewis) Died 11th February 2017. Precious memories of a dear and beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Three years has passed since that sad day when the one we loved was called away. God took him home it was his will, but in our hearts you live on still. Will always be remem-bered by his loving wife Mabel, daughters Denise and Angela, son Gary, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Simon, grand-children Charlene, Lauren, Nicole, Kirsty, Jamie and all the family circle.
Published in Ulster Star on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -