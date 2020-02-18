|
McKIBBEN Herbert (Lewis) Died 11th February 2017. Precious memories of a dear and beloved husband, father and grandfather.
Three years has passed since that sad day when the one we loved was called away. God took him home it was his will, but in our hearts you live on still. Will always be remem-bered by his loving wife Mabel, daughters Denise and Angela, son Gary, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Simon, grand-children Charlene, Lauren, Nicole, Kirsty, Jamie and all the family circle.
Published in Ulster Star on Feb. 18, 2020