Whipple, Bruce
Bruce Williams Whipple, 61, a resident of New York City and Kent, CT, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home in New York City. Bruce was a director of real estate capital markets for Avison Young US in New York City.
Born on July 13, 1958 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Joseph and Gay (Williams) Whipple. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in European History from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA, a Master's of Arts in Graphic Design from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC and a Master's of Science in Real Estate Development at Columbia University in New York City.
Bruce was a parishioner and choir member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kent, CT; a member of the Kent (CT) Historical Society; the University Club of New York and the Jamestowne Society of Richmond, VA. He was also a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and the Urban Land Institute.
He is survived by his partner, Michael Ward of Kent, CT and his brother, John Whipple of Winston-Salem, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church, 1 North Main St., Kent, CT. A cocktail reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's - The Great Hall, 325 Park Avenue, New York, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew's Choir Fund, 1 N. Main St., Kent, CT 06757, the Kent Community Fund, P.O. Box 262, Kent, CT 06757 or the Appalachian Community Fund 1405 East Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Oct. 4, 2019