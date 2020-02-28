|
|
Walker, Jr., C. Carter
C. Carter Walker, Jr., 85, passed away on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at his home in Washington, CT with his family by his side after a long brave battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his two children C. Carter Walker, III (Jamie) and Julia Walker Robinson (Chris), his grandchildren, Coleman (Ajasha), Hart, Julia and Robbie, his great-granddaughter, Jannah, and his younger brother, Andrews Ridgely Walker (Angelika). He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Julia Armour Walker in 2011. Carter was born in 1934 to Coleman C. and Lucie Andrews Walker in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was the great-grandson of Robert Stringfellow Walker, who in 1889 founded the boys prep school, Woodberry Forest in Orange, Virginia. Carter went to Woodberry Forest for his secondary education graduating in 1952 while his own grandfather, J. Carter Walker, was Headmaster of the school. At Woodberry, Carter was known for his prowess on the football field, basketball court and track and field. He loved to share stories of the healthy rivalry that Episcopal High School had with Woodberry that continues to this day. Carter went on to graduate from Princeton University in the Class of 1956, followed by a three year stint with the United States Navy in the Philippines, returning to the states to attend Columbia University Business School.
As a young married couple, Carter and Julia settled in New York City while he completed his business degree at Columbia. They raised their two children while Carter pursued a career as an investment analyst starting at First National City Bank, followed by Citibank, Hambro American Bank, and then Hayden Stone, Inc. He eventually moved to Central Securities Corporation where he stayed for 44 years, working until 1990, and then continuing as an active director until 2018. Carter and Julia took New York by storm. The two of them were passionate philanthropists, raising money for many organizations such as the New York Public Library, Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Woodberry Forest School and Princeton University. Carter and Julia were known for their charisma and elegance and their generous, giving nature.
Carter was an avid swimmer and hiker, having climbed the 46 highest peaks of the Adirondacks. Carter played over 100 golf courses around the world, loved to hunt upland birds and drive fast German automobiles. However, Carter's greatest passion was for his family school, Woodberry Forest. He followed in his grandfather and father's footsteps to support the family institution that he held so dear in his heart, serving on the Board, including chairing the school's Centennial Capital Campaign in 1989 and earlier in 1978-1982. In 1983 he received the J. Carter Walker award for his service to the school, the highest award that the school bestows upon an alum.
Carter was a charitable, charming, southern gentleman, who always put his family first. He continued to read the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on a daily basis, staying on top of current events and reading literature of all kinds. His favorite place to be was with his wife and family in the Adirondacks or at their home in Washington, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the https://www.alz.org, Regional Hospice in CT https://regionalhospicect.org or to an organization of your choosing in Carter's memory.
The family will have a memorial service on May 23 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, CT.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Mar. 6, 2020