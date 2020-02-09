|
|
Fyfield, Carol Hagen
Carol Hagen Fyfield, a lifelong Yankee reluctantly transplanted to the Pacific Northwest out of love, died September 20, 2019 at the age of 90 in Portland Oregon, her home for the last 22 years. She lived most of her life in Washington and Bridgewater, Connecticut.
She is survived by her children - Herbert Stanley Fyfield III (Ann), Hope Alice Fyfield (Greg), Paul Hagen Fyfield (Margie) and Joy Annette Fyfield (Rob); her grandchildren Ry, Nadia, Andria, Sophia, Julia, Ian, Stella, Cyril and Cole; and her great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Juniper and Matthew. Her husband Herbert Stanley Fyfield Jr., her grandson Hagen Samuel Fyfield and her daughter-in-law Ann Blackham Fyfield died prior.
Her life was notable for her devotion to her family, her love of gardening and the outdoors, her deep sense of civic duty and her wild creativity, expressed through multiple outlets such as sewing, spinning, weaving, knitting, bead work and jewelry making, photography and hospitable cooking (with always room for one more at the table). Her love of old houses and antiques, with a strong preference for the Colonial era, led to the family growing up in one of the oldest houses in Washington, Connecticut. Her love of literature was strong and wide ranging, and she always had several books "going" at once. Animals were a constant in her life, with a succession of mostly Boxer dogs and one impressive Boston terrier, cows, sheep, and pigs. Chickens, ducks and geese were tolerated. Cats were not.
Her sense of civic duty expressed itself through a lifelong interest in any and all politics as well as volunteer work. In Connecticut this included the American Indian Archeological Institute, the Washington Art Association and Gallery, the Gunn Memorial Library and Historical Society as well as hospice care. She continued her volunteering in Oregon, at Meals on Wheels as well as at numerous schools.
She lived independently right up to the last. She is deeply and daily missed.
Suggestions for donations in her honor include the Steep Rock Association, Meals on Wheels and the Washington Art Association.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Feb. 14, 2020