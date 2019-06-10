|
Thacher, Christoper Henry
After a twelve year battle with Alzheimer's disease, Christoper Henry Thacher died peacefully on March 24, 2019, his children by his side, at the Brentwood Center in Yarmouth, Maine. Preceded in death by his brother, Richard, his sisters Elisabeth Thacher Hitchcock and Marietta Thacher, and his long time companion Carol J. Fiske.
Christopher (Chris) grew up in Amherst, MA and graduated from Amherst High School in 1949 before completing a post-graduate year at Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA. As a Communications Officer, Chris was posted in Japan and Korea with the United States Army from 1953-1955 before completing his BA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1957.
As one who loved the written word, Chris launched his early career at the front of a classroom teaching high school English at private schools in Connecticut, including the Indian Mountain School, the Wykham Rise School, and the Gunnery School. Always skilled with wood, tools, and paint, Chris retired from teaching for a second career in fine carpentry which took him to Washington, D.C. and finally the state of Maine.
A love of music and the forces of nature enriched Chris's life. In his youth, Chris played the guitar (to the post-dinner delight of his young children) and the cello. He was a self taught viola player and loved playing in small, patient quartets. It was on the twisting trails of the Maine woods or in and around the sparkling waters off the coast of MA and ME where Chris felt most at peace.
Chris is survived by his sister Julianna T. Plummer, his former wife Gail Graham Thacher and their two children Amanda Thacher Soares (Rafael) and Christopher (Kit) A. H. Thacher; and grandchildren, Olivia and Asher Soares, and Emmanuel (Manny) Thacher.
There will be a gathering for family and friends to celebrate Christopher and his brother Richard on July 27, 2019 at noon; the Amherst Woman's Club, 35 Triangle Street, Amherst, MA
Published in Litchfield County Times on June 14, 2019