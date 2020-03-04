|
Pinover, Diana Elzey
PINOVER Diana Elzey, of New York City and Washington, CT passed after a brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife and partner of Eugene Pinover for fifty years. Mother of Julia Pinover Kupiec, Benjamin Pinover and Hannah Pinover. Grandmother of Grayson Kupiec. Mother-in-Law of John Kupiec and Michael Puleo. She was a trailblazing attorney, a naturalist, and a poet. Above all, she was dedicated to her family with fierce determination and love. All who knew her appreciated her great generosity, wit, and immense wisdom. A Celebration of Life will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Frank E. Campbell- The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., NY, NY. Donations in her honor may be made to a fund that has been established in her honor at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital. (http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/DianaPinover).
Published in Litchfield County Times on Mar. 13, 2020