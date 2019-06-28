|
|
Steinman, Gary
Gary Leo Steinman, 71, of Roxbury, CT died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Gary was born to George and Vilma (Janov) Steinman in Putnam, CT on April 30, 1948. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his sister, I. Gloria Young and infant brother, Ronald. Gary earned his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1970 and then his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1972 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Gary stayed on as a faculty member and helped found the Biomedical Engineering program in 1973. It was as a faculty member at RPI where he met the Dean's daughter and love of his life, Janet Burr. Gary and Jan would go on to marry in 1977 and spend over 40 years together. They would venture off to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1980 where he became a Director for the NASA Biomedical Applications Team at Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, CA. He would later become the Technical Director and Manager in the Cardiology Division. Next he served as Vice President of Operations at Pharmiya Medical Technologies in Palo Alto, CA and then finally as the Executive Director of Drug Studies at the University of California in San Francisco. Gary served on numerous committees and was involved in many activities during that time. One of his proudest being co-founder for the Association of Clinical Pharmacology Units in 1991. They raised their family in Union City, CA, but eventually moved back to Connecticut in 1994 where Gary started his own consulting firm, Medexetech. Eventually settling in Roxbury, Gary became an active member of the community. He served on various committees including the town of Roxbury Conservation Commission (Vice Chair), Senior Center Building Committee (Chair), and served as a member of the Board of Education for Region 12.
In addition to his loving wife, Jan, Gary leaves behind his daughter Kristin Intrieri and her husband Gino of Colchester, CT, his son Erik of Bethel, CT, his grandsons whom he cherished, Gino James and Michael Intrieri, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gary enjoyed listening to jazz, ballroom dancing, playing the piano, studying his and others' genealogy, re-telling stories, cooking, hosting dinner parties, woodworking projects, and being there for his family, friends, and community and supporting them in any way he could. In his younger years, he loved swimming, canoeing, wilderness camping, and playing tricks on his cousins. A loving husband, father, pop pop, friend, and colleague, his loud sneezes, large laugh and heart will be missed. His many passions, stories, experiences, and knowledge will live on through those he left so soon.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the Roxbury Town Hall on 29 North Street in Roxbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable donations be made to either the Roxbury Scholarship Foundation or Minor Memorial Library, both in Roxbury, CT.
Arrangements by Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in Litchfield County Times on July 5, 2019