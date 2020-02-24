|
|
Sager, Geri Fish
Geri (Ann) Fish Sager, age 66 of Washington, CT, passed away December 9, 2018, after a brief illness. Born August 4, 1952, she was adopted by the late Abe and Goldie Fish of West Hartford, CT, with a brother Scott and a sister Jackie. She attended King Philip Elementary & Middle School. She attended Conrad High School. She graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1974.
At Bucknell, she met David Wayne Sager. They married June 22, 1975. After a brief time living in Chicago, they settled in northwestern Connecticut and had two children, Ryan Hamilton Sager and Zachary Mackenzie Sager.
She was divorced in 1996 and did not remarry.
A devoted mother to her sons, she was predeceased by her younger son, Zachary, who passed away at age 10.
She is survived by her elder son Ryan Sager and her beloved granddaughter Sarah Zipporah Sager, both of Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Feb. 28, 2020