Aarons, Grace
Grace Dyer Aarons passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on December 23, 2019 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury. She was 90 years old and a longtime resident of Washington and Woodbury.
Grace was born on March 21, 1929 and grew up in Old Brookville, New York. She was the daughter of the late Elisha Dyer and Katharine Whitaker Dyer. She attended Chapin School in New York City, Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut and Brilliantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland. She graduated from Barmore College in New York City. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America.
Grace married the late Wyatt Cameron Slack, a graduate of Princeton University and banker, in 1950. The couple had three children and resided in Locust Valley, New York and Baltimore, Maryland. The marriage ended in divorce in 1969. She married Edward S. Aarons, author and artist, in 1970. The couple resided in Washington, Connecticut and Key West, Florida. Mr. Aarons died in 1975.
Throughout her lifetime, Grace was an ardent supporter of the performing arts and animal rights. She received formal training as a lyric soprano and was a member of the Baltimore Choral Society, Baltimore Civic Opera, and a charter member of the Connecticut Choral Society. She practiced pressed flower craft and decorative floral arranging, and was a member of the Judea Garden Club in Washington. Grace volunteered at the New Milford Hospital and Waterbury Hospital. She also enjoyed tennis, golf, horseback riding and nature during her lifetime.
Grace is survived by her son, Randall Dyer Slack of New York City, daughter Katharine Whitaker Slack of West Bath, Maine, and granddaughter, Renee Slack Lamoreau, Her elder son Wyatt Cameron Slack, Jr. died in 1999. Her brother, Elisha Dyer Jr., a resident of Washington, died in 2011. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Natalie Hubbard Dyer of Washington, and her longtime companion Tom Zissou of Woodbury.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington on Saturday January 4 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the Steep Rock Association. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit
www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Litchfield County Times on Jan. 3, 2020