Pfaender, Harry W.
Resided in Little River, South Carolina, Harry W. Pfaender, age 88, died peacefully in his home on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter and Helene Pfaender, and he was born in Breslau, Germany on March 5, 1932. He came to the United States with his family in December 1951, and served in the Army from 1954-1962, and while serving became a US Citizen. He was employed as an Auto Body Tech at Leo and Al's Auto Body in Litchfield and years later became the owner after purchasing the business. He retired and moved to South Carolina in 1994. He loved tending to his flowers and vegetables and reaping the rewards for his hard work and love he put into it. Because gardening was his hobby, after he moved, he gardened throughout the day.
Above all, his family was most valued and important to him, always putting their needs first. He formed a unique and priceless bond with his wife of 66 years, as well as his children, their wives, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters.
Harry joins his late brother, Peter, in heaven and is survived by his wife Irmgard, and his children, Peter and his wife, Linda, Heinz, Karen, and Wayne and his wife, April: grandchildren, Lindsey, Kimberly, Derick, Amber, Renee, and Dustin: great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Harlow, Scarlet, and Ali: brother, Werner and his wife Carol: and sisters, Hannelore and Monica and her husband, Jack: and many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to extend our appreciation to the caregivers at Heartland Hospice, who helped care for Harry and kept him as comfortable as possible.
A small-private memorial service will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, donation may be sent to Little Guild, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 For online condolences, please visit dignitymemorial.com