Bryant, Janet
Janet Susan Bryant of Washington, Connecticut recently passed away. Janet loved Washington and its many cultural possibilities. She moved to town in 2008. Janet was born in Passaic, New Jersey, November 1, 1949. Her father, Seymour Fondiler, was an optometrist with offices in New Jersey. Janet's mother, Hannah Fondiler, was an active volunteer in arts and education in Montclair, New Jersey. Her sisters, Cindy Fondiler of Madison, Wisconsin and Carol Cooper of Dorset, Vermont are both registered nurses. Janet's former husband, David Bryant is director emeritus of the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival in California.
Janet was a graduate of Nutley (NJ) High School, continuing her education at Green Mountain College, Hofstra University, and Caldwell College. Art history had been her major area of interest. Recently she had become a poet, with special attention to the natural beauty of her rural life. Janet was very focused on her children, Kiva Niles Bryant of New York City and Sarah Bryant Zoric, of Chatham, New Jersey. Their husbands, Fabien and Steve respectively, their education, their careers, and travels were of primary importance to Janet. She and her dogs Bandit, and later Rigby, were often seen in Washington Depot where they greeted everyone with great joy.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at the Washington Green Cemetery on Saturday, June 1st at noon.
Published in Litchfield County Times on May 24, 2019