McCall, Joan W.

Joan Winter McCall passed away on January 28th, 2020 in Naples, Florida after a brief sickness. She was 93 years old.

Joan was born in Melbourne Australia to a family of four children and was a widower of Bryant F. McCall and is survived by her five children Elizabeth, Louise, Keith, Douglas and Orlan.

Joan lived an extraordinary life in exemplar dedication to family. She and Bryant were married in 1957 in Washington D.C. and raised their family in Newtown and South Kent, Connecticut. After moving to Edenton, North Carolina, Joan and Bryant lived quietly in the town for many years until Joan moved to Naples to live with her son Orlan. She was buried in Evergreen cemetary in Gainesville, Florida beside her husband of 37 years.

Joan was an antique collector/dealer and had an eye for antiquities and rare items. She will be missed greatly!!

"We love you mom and will never forget your endless dedication and love shown to us through your faithful care and high standards of living- 'till we meet again, rest in peace!"



