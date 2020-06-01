Miano, Lynne

Lynne Smith Miano, beloved wife to Richard, loving mother to Andrea and Mark, passed away at her home in Bridgewater, CT, on Wednesday, May 20th. Throughout her life, Lynne spread immense joy, warmth, and kindness to family, friends, and her community.

Lynne was born December 29, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, after her mother was labor induced due to an approaching snowstorm. Forever after, Lynne joked that just three more days would have made her a year younger.

Lynne excelled in many areas, from art, to music, to athletics, and academics. Her achievements led to matriculation at Northwestern University, where she graduated with honors in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Pathology. While there, she was crowned Homecoming Queen, was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, and met Richard, who, on their first date, predicted they would one day be married. After just seven more dates, they wed in Glenview, IL.

Lynne was an avid equestrian who excelled at show jumping and dressage. Her car smelled of leather tack and she never went anywhere without a riding helmet, a bag of carrots or box of sugar cubes, and a buzzing horsefly. Over the years, Lynne also doted upon the many dogs that she and Richard had as companions.

Lynne was also a Renaissance woman. She was an avid gardener and artist, decorating her home with paintings of her dogs and horses. She played piano and sang opera and show tunes. Lynne loved to entertain and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Throughout their marriage, Lynne and Richard traveled extensively. Their favorite destination in recent years was Capri, Italy, where they went with their entire family in 2018 to celebrate Richard's 80th birthday and their 55-years of marriage.

Lynne was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish in Brookfield, CT, and a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Washington, DC. Her faith sustained her and was a constant source of comfort. Particularly meaningful was a trip to Italy with her daughter to see Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Lynne will be remembered for her beauty, both inside and out. Her dimpled smile and sparkling eyes, gentle wit, elegant style, and genuine warmth and kindness made her loved by all who knew her. Besides her husband and children, Lynne is survived by her sister, Susan Russell, brother-in-law, Louis Miano, children-in-law, Kevin Hodges and Aparna Miano, as well as her grandchildren: Drew and Claire Hodges, and Ravi and Milan Miano.

The Miano family is grateful to Regional Hospice of Danbury and its many caring workers who provided physical, emotional, and spiritual help to Lynne and the family during her final stage of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your own local hospice.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



