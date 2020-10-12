Ethier, Margaret Pickett
Margaret Pickett Ethier passed away on October 3, 2020, at the Poet's Walk memory care center in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born May 15 1921 in Waterbury Connecticut, the second child of Leo and Julia Pickett of Washington.
She was a graduate of Washington High School and American International College and had a long career as an elementary school teacher in Brookfield and Woodbury. She lived in Washington until health concerns caused her to move to a care facility in Virginia near some family members. She was a member of the First Congregational Church on Washington Green and was active in the Washington Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Ethier, her brother Leo Pickett Jr., and sisters Ann Adams and Clairine Olie.
She is survived by children Donald Ethier, Jr. of Naples, Florida and Christine Murphy of Bellevue, Washington, sister Susan Wilton of Roxbury, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Any donations in her memory should be made to the First Congregational Church of Washington.
