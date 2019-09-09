|
|
Hilpert, Norman K.
Norman K. Hilpert, 76, of Litchfield, CT, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Melanie (Clark) Hilpert for 54 years.
Norman was born December 8, 1942, in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Lukas and Borghild (Waage) Hilpert. He served his country with the U.S. Navy and received a Good Conduct Medal upon his honorable discharge in 1963. A lifelong resident of Litchfield, he was well known in the community for his quick wit, comedic personality, professionalism, and he coined the phrase "We will fix your shorts" for his electrical business, Custom Electrical Service Corporation, which is now proudly owned and operated by his son. He was also a member of the Masonic community.
In addition to his wife, Melanie, he is survived by one son, Kristofer Hilpert and his wife Tracie of Winchester, CT; one daughter, Marlene Matteau and her husband Dan of Thomaston, CT, which have graciously given him two grandchildren, Jacob and Emily; one sister, Borghild Bilak and her husband Fred of Venice, FL; and one nephew, Mark Hilpert along with his daughter Mariah and his wife Peyton of Harwinton, CT. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Nelson Hilpert of Torrington, CT.
Graveside services will be held on October 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut St., Torrington, CT, with full military honors. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Healthcare Center, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Condolences may be sent to the Hilpert family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Sept. 13, 2019