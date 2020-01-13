|
Edwards, Pamela
Pamela Rae (Johnson) Edwards of Roxbury, CT, died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born in London, England and emigrated to the States with her husband and young daughters in 1968; eventually settling in Roxbury in the early 1970's. Pam was an integral part of the community, ranging from being a Girl Scout leader to the President of the Roxbury Land Trust. She spent time volunteering with Literacy Volunteers of America, as a director of the Roxbury Historical Museum, and as a Land Trust representative leading groups from Booth Free School to Land Trust properties to help them discover the wonders of ferns and other natural treasures. Sharing her love of nature was very important to her. After achieving her personal goal of receiving a Bachelor of Science degree, she spent many years as the Program Director at the Elliot Pratt Education Center in New Milford, and created the Colonial Camp program for the Glebe House Museum in Woodbury. She also was an avid lover of landscape design, earning her certificate in Landscape Design from Radcliffe College. She spent hours researching gardens by famed landscape designer Beatrix Farrand, eventually discovering Three Rivers, the lost garden Farrand designed for Dr. Frederick Peterson in Bridgewater, now the garden at Promisek. Trained as a draftsperson in England, she brought her talents with her and worked for many years in that field before becoming Director of the New Milford Historical Society.
Pam leaves a family who loved her dearly; Marla and Scott Martin of Roxbury and Sarah and Ray Cericola of West Yarmouth, Cape Cod. She also leaves her darling grandchildren, Stuart (Meghann) Munson, Alex Munson, Madeleine Martin and Adriana Cericola as well as three beautiful great-grandchildren.
Pam will always be known for her kind and friendly nature and there was hardly a time she was seen without a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roxbury Land Trust. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at the Roxbury Town Hall on Saturday, January 25, 2:00 - 4:30. Everyone who knew and loved Pam is invited. Munson Lovetere assisted the arrangement. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Litchfield County Times on Jan. 17, 2020