Peter Alan Pasch a long-time resident of Washington Depot, CT died on August 10, 2020, in Florida, after a long illness. His wife, Denise and daughters, Miranda and Ariel were by his side. Peter, the son of Robert and Frances (Terwilliger) Pasch, was raised on the south shore of Long Island in the Village of Babylon, NY. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Electrical Engineering degrees. While attending Rensselaer, he met Denise Dean and they married the day after he received his undergraduate degree.
After receiving his graduate degree, Peter joined L.K. Comstock & Company, Inc., one of the nation's largest electrical contractors, as a Project Engineer. Peter spent 26 years at Comstock, working in positions of increasing responsibility and ultimately becoming President, Chief Operating Officer and Partner. In 1998, he participated in the company's initial public offering and merger with RailWorks Corporation. He later founded and served as Executive VP and COO of LightSpeed Fiber Network, Inc. where he negotiated a franchise agreement with the City of New York to install a fiber optic telecommunication system. In 2006, with over 30 years of combined industry expertise and extensive experience in electrical construction and engineering, he joined MJ Electric in Iron Mountain, MI. Peter served as the Executive Vice President and COO providing day-to-day leadership and direction. Peter felt his years at MJ were the highlight of his career.
Peter was a Registered Professional Engineer in forty-six (46) states, a licensed contractor in thirteen (13) states and obtained his license as a Master Electrician from the City of New York. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the National Electrical Contractors Association, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Society of Professional Engineers.
In Connecticut, he proudly served on the Board of Trustees of the Washington Montessori School, the Vestry of St. John's Episcopal Church and as a Governor of the Washington Club.
While much of Peter's career kept him away from home, he made the most of his time while there. On weekends, he could be found restoring his Ford Model A, playing golf, horseback riding, fishing on Lemonade Lake and bonding with his "girls". He helped Ariel rebuild a Model A engine for her Senior Project in college. As he approached retirement, Peter occupied his time in his Woodworking Shop making furniture for his daughters.
Peter's family always came first, and he would do anything for them, from building a fort and a playhouse to taking them to any number of activities. When his granddaughters came along and wanted to visit Disney World, there was nothing he would rather do than to take them there, and he did. Peter always made sure the family came together several times a year, even when his daughter Miranda lived in Indonesia.
In 2012 Peter and Denise expanded the family home to include a retirement home at Piper's Landing Yacht and Country Club in Palm City, FL. where he could drive his golf cart to the first hole in under three minutes. Peter's goal was not to be the best golfer, but to be the one who had the best time.
Celebrating his life are his wife of 48 years, Denise Dean Pasch; daughters Miranda Pasch Grant and her husband James of Oklahoma City; Ariel Pasch of San Francisco; and granddaughters Hastings, Landry, and Olive Grant. Survivors also include sisters Leslie Woods and Robin Maya (Greg); niece Vandy Woods Boudreau (David), nephew Tony Woods (Cornelia); niece Louly Maya and nephew Nick Maya; and his six great nieces and nephews.
All his life, Peter diligently made friends and kept them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, he would have liked that you support the charity of your choice
