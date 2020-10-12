1/
Ruth Getsinger
1922 - 2020
On Sept. 28, 2020 Ruth Elizabeth Kinkel Getsinger, a longtime Watertown resident, passed away at the age of 98. Ruth was the widow of Boardman Gooding Getsinger Jr. and the mother of Gretchen Getsinger of Torrington, CT, Elizabeth (Banjie) Nicholas of Port Clyde, Maine, Barbara Kelemencky of Oxford, CT, Ann Getsinger of New Marlborough, MA and her daughter-in-law Carol Getsinger of Pasadena, MD. She was predeceased by her son, Andrew Getsinger in 2005. She will also be missed by her grandchildren John Roden, Eric Roden, Amy Pierce, Patience Monteleone, Daniel Kane, Brett Getsinger, Brian McIntyre, Jesse McIntyre and fourteen great-grandchildren.
There will be no service due to restrictions and concerns of the Covid virus but memorial donations can be made to the Watertown Land Trust.

Published in Litchfield County Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
