|
|
Wiener, Theodore
Theodore Wiener passed away, at the age of 87, at his home in Southbury, Connecticut, on September 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kristina Jorgensen.
Theodore was born in New York City to the late Bertha Heitzner and Philip Wiener and, after his student years in New York, attended Lehigh University, from which he was graduated in 1953. He then served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as 1st Lieutenant stationed in Korea.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held Saturday, November 16th from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at The Gun Memorial Library, 5 Wykeham Rd in Washington, CT, https://www.gunnlibrary.org. Hosted by Ted's friends and associates at Sotheby's International Realty.
Before that formal celebration, when his accomplishments, as well as his many acts of love, generosity and friendship will be remembered, a friend who knew him over the course of almost seven decades recalled his singular approach to the life that he lived.
"The remarkable thing about Ted was how much he grew in wisdom and outward achievement, and how little he changed in his strong, generous selfhood. When we were kids together in college – at a time when college students were far less burdened than they are today by anxieties over the future – he had a gift for living in the present with an ease that belied his keen intelligence. It wasn't that he remained indifferent to the demands of beckoning adulthood, only that this charming, unselfish young man enjoyed being himself and took intense pleasure from those around him.
Over the decades, his enjoyment seemed to grow without the slightest hint of the cynicism that comes to color the latter years of so many lives. He was a skier, a pilot, a traveler, an adventurer, and through it all a man rooted in family who seemed to be able to shrug off adversity, and whose smile could open hearts, stoking cheer in others. I loved him for the steadiness of his sweetness and goodness."
-- Joe Morgenstern
Ted is also survived by his two children, his son Timothy and wife Janice Ono of Reno Nevada, and daughter Jill and her husband Larry Berkman and two grand children, Sarah and Jeremy of Bethlehem Pennsylvania.
It is suggested that contributions in his memory be made to: The Democratic National Committee, 430 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003 (www.democrats.org) or The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org).
To see his online tribute and to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in Litchfield County Times on Oct. 4, 2019