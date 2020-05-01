Services
Ann Arbor - Dr. Abelardo V. Bustillo of Ann Arbor and formerly of Howell, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Ann Arbor. One of 10 children, he was born October 31, 1937 in the Philippines, son of Emilio and Lolita (Villarante) Bustillo. As a primary care medical doctor and general surgeon, he operated his medical practice in Howell for many years. He is survived by his wife Lita whom he married on January 22, 1966. Loving father of Abelito (Heather) Bustillo of Brighton, Anthony (Shelly) Bustillo of Missouri, Maria DeRosia of Grass Lake, Carmina (Gregory) DeRosia of Ann Arbor and Cristina (deceased). Beloved grandfather of 10 grandsons and one granddaughter. Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Howell. At a future date, a public Mass of Christian Burial will be announced. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell and the Michigan Medicine COVID-19 Fund giving.medicine.umich.edu/covid-19. Please visit Dr. Bustillo's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

