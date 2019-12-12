|
Adele Bowman
Howell
- Adele Bowman, age 89, resident most of her life in Livingston County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born December 29, 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Christian and Wanda (Schmultz) Schram. Loving wife of Edward M. Bowman whom she married in Fowlerville 70 years ago. Dear mother of Edward G. (Julie Ann) Bowman of Howell, Vondell (Felix) Montoya of Texas, Ernest (Sandy) Bowman of Brighton, Marshall (Jody) Bowman of Howell, Melanie (Keith) Huff of Howell, Russell (Lisa) Bowman of Howell, Loella (Gus) Escamilla of Texas, Brenda (Neil) Painter of Fowlerville and Darla (Robert) Earls of Fowlerville. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Bryce Lee Bowman and her sister, Alma Davis. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with funeral services Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Challenge of Detroit or Arbor Hospice. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019