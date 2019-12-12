Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Bowman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adele Bowman Obituary
Adele Bowman

Howell

- Adele Bowman, age 89, resident most of her life in Livingston County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born December 29, 1929 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Christian and Wanda (Schmultz) Schram. Loving wife of Edward M. Bowman whom she married in Fowlerville 70 years ago. Dear mother of Edward G. (Julie Ann) Bowman of Howell, Vondell (Felix) Montoya of Texas, Ernest (Sandy) Bowman of Brighton, Marshall (Jody) Bowman of Howell, Melanie (Keith) Huff of Howell, Russell (Lisa) Bowman of Howell, Loella (Gus) Escamilla of Texas, Brenda (Neil) Painter of Fowlerville and Darla (Robert) Earls of Fowlerville. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Bryce Lee Bowman and her sister, Alma Davis. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with funeral services Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell. Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Challenge of Detroit or Arbor Hospice. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -