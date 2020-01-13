|
Albert E. Neal
Brighton - Albert Edward Neal, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be held at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home in Brighton Michigan.
Visitation will from 10am with service beginning at 1pm ET.
Al was born July 25, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois. Parents were Berlin Soame Neal and Beatrice Ware Neal. Attended and graduated from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 1952. Enlisted the United States Air Force, July 1952, served in the Korean war as a medic. After discharge from the Air Force, attended Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois from 1957 to 1961. Attended Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, from 1961 to 1966.
Taught in the psychology department of Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin from 1966 to 1969. Taught in the psychology department of Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan from 1969 to 2001.
Attended Western Michigan University and received b his PhD in 1982 (I think)
He is survived by brothers, Charles, Florida, Richard, Thousand Oaks, California... He is also survived by a son, Douglas and his three children, Brighton, Michigan, and a daughter, Barbara and her three children, Greenwood, Arkansas, and his former wife and dear friend, Winifred Neal. He was preceded in death by his parents and the brothers, Franklin, Walter, William, Frederick, and a sister, Mary.
Share a"Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020