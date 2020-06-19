Alfred "Ray" Griffin
Alfred "Ray" Griffin

Howell - Alfred "Ray" Griffin, age 88 passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 19, 2020. Loving father of Susan McCreary. Proud and adoring grandfather of Elaine and Lacie McCreary. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (visitation beginning 11 a.m.) at Liberty Baptist Church, 599 Chilson Rd., Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to your favorite charity. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
