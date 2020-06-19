Alfred "Ray" Griffin
Howell - Alfred "Ray" Griffin, age 88 passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 19, 2020. Loving father of Susan McCreary. Proud and adoring grandfather of Elaine and Lacie McCreary. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (visitation beginning 11 a.m.) at Liberty Baptist Church, 599 Chilson Rd., Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to your favorite charity. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.