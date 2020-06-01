Alfred Robert Hill
Howell - Alfred Robert Hill, age 79 of Howell, passed away at his home, Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada on May 3, 1941, the son of the late Alfred Charles Hill and the late Ida Kathaleen Flora. Beloved husband of the late MaryEllen McDonald of 57 years, whom he married on September 2, 1961 in Bornish, Ontario, Canada. Loving father of Bob (Libby) Hill, Anne (Glen) Graham, Janet (Roger) Houthoofd all of Howell and Jonathan (Sarah) Hill of Fowlerville. Proud grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother. Alfred was preceded in death by his dear wife MaryEllen in 2018. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Donald, Jimmy and sister Diane. A funeral Mass is being planned for a future date to be announced at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2099 North Hacker Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 in memory of Alfred Robert Hill. A funeral Mass and burial are also being planned for the future at Sacred Heart, 159 Ann Street, Parkhill, Ontario NOM 2KO. Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.