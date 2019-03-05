Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howell - Alma Louise Grimes, age 96 formerly of Howell, Lacon, Illinois and Urbana, Ohio, passed away early Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019. Born in Sparland, Illinois on August 5, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Edward and the late Lucia (Wedekind) Baggs. Alma who enjoyed reading and crosswords, had been a hospital volunteer in Urbana, Ohio and proudly worked for Caterpillar during WWII as part of the war effort. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Grimes whom she married on November 15, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1978. Loving mother of Cynthia (Paul) Streng of Howell. Preceded in death by her brother Johnnie Hauch and sister, Martha Murphy. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). A graveside service will be held privately by the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan State University for The Lucky Fund, The College of Veterinary Medicine, Development and Alumni Relations, Veterinary Medical Center F & G Wings, 784 Wilson Road Rm F-130, East Lansing, MI 48824 or online at https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/?sid=1694

Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 5, 2019
