Andrea "Andi" Puste, 76, of Brighton, MI went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 24, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC. She was born May 17, 1943 in Detroit to Alice Thompson Bushey and Andre Bushey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Puste, and her stepdaughter, Aaren Schwanitz.
Upon graduating from Western Michigan University, Andi worked as a dietitian at Oakwood Hospital until she and her husband moved to Howell, MI where they worked together at McGuire Springs.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and James Davis, of Hot Springs, AR; stepdaughter, Dori Hickey of Schaumburg, IL; two step-grandsons, Bob and Ryan Hickey of Chicago, IL; nephews, Matthew Davis and wife Nancy of the Victoria, TX, and Eric Davis and wife Crystal of Riverton, UT; nieces, Mary Alexander and husband Richard of Victoria, TX, and Sarah Estrada and husband Freddy of Hot Springs, AR; nine great-nieces and nephews; her cousins, one of whom was like a sister, Martha Johnson and husband Colby of Fife Lake, MI; and her lifetime childhood friend, Anne Marie Livo of Redford, MI.
A Memorial service is planned for Fall 2019 in northern Michigan. Andi will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from July 10 to July 11, 2019