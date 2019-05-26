Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Andrew John Sutter

Andrew John Sutter Obituary
Andrew John Sutter, age 25, a native of Brighton and a resident of Southgate, died unexpectedly on May 22, 2019, due to complications of diabetes.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Pam Sutter; fiancee, Nadia Fakih; his siblings, Craig (Cassie) Sutter, Ryan (Amy) Sutter and Alyssa (Bryan) Dutton; nieces and nephews, Emmett, Edie, Jonah, Madalynn, J.J. and Godson, Braxton; grandparents, Joanne Sutter and Jack and Shirley DeShone; Nadia's family; mother, Kerry Fakih (Gabe McClain); father, Ali Fakih and her brother, Jamal Fakih; his loyal canine companions, Archie, Charlie and Rosie. Drew is also survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family members and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Les Sutter (d. 2009).
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main Street, Brighton on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 3-8 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2201 South Old U.S. 23 Highway, Brighton on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 10 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Detroit Pit Crew, P.O. Box 380553, Clinton Twp., MI 48038.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from May 26 to May 27, 2019
