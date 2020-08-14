1/1
Anna Krystyna Garland
Anna Krystyna Garland

Howell - Anna Krystyna Garland, age 50 of Howell, Michigan, passed away August 9, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit surrounded by family and loved ones. Anna was born March 13, 1970 in Wejherowo, Poland the daughter of Kazimierz and Ludwika (Nastaly) Dabrowski. Dear Mother of Patrycja Ariel Garland of Howell and Sebastian Max Garland of Lansing. Loving daughter of Ludwika (Nastaly) Dabrowski of New York and sister of Bogdan Dabrowski of Washington, two nieces and her boyfriend Ken Strine, of Howell. Anna immigrated to the US thirty years ago from communist Poland and strongly raised her two children as a single parent. She overcame many obstacles and had many accomplishments in her life. Anna had just completed her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at Baker College, graduating with honors all while battling cancer since September 2019. She enjoyed crafts and gardening and most of all spending time and laughing with family and many friends. A Celebration of Anna's life will be announced at a later time. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Those wishing to extend their condolences and share memories of her life may do so at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com on the family's online guestbook.






Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
