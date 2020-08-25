Anthony (Tony) Francis Brogger
Howell - His Legacy… Anthony Francis Brogger, 50, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1970, in Rocky River, Ohio to Tony Pierre Brogger and Mary Louise (Kowals) Brogger. He will be remembered as an outgoing and social man, who was compassionate, loving and had a huge heart. He loved nothing more than big family gatherings and had extremely close ties with everyone in his family, especially his many cousins, aunts and uncles. He graduated from B.H.S in 1998 and attended W.M.U and Ferris State. He graduated from the Art Institute of Michigan with a culinary degree, working as a chef in several local Brighton restaurants. He was a huge sports fan of M.S.U football and basketball. In his younger years he loved golfing and downhill skiing. He will be truly missed by many as well as his best buddy, Dooley, the family Newfoundland.
His Family… Tony will be missed his parents Tony and Mary (Kowals) Brogger, his sister Heidi Brogger and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Anthony & Adele Brogger, Francis and Sophia Kowals and his aunt Ann Pintek.
His Farewell… Tony's family and friends will gather for a private farewell earlier in the day followed by a Public Community Farewell on Thursday, August 27, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 10:30am (9:30am gathering) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brighton, Michigan. Fr. Joseph Campbell will serve as celebrant. A celebration of Tony's life with be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please leave a message of comfort for Anthony's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
.