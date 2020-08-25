1/1
Anthony Francis (Tony) Brogger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) Francis Brogger

Howell - His Legacy… Anthony Francis Brogger, 50, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1970, in Rocky River, Ohio to Tony Pierre Brogger and Mary Louise (Kowals) Brogger. He will be remembered as an outgoing and social man, who was compassionate, loving and had a huge heart. He loved nothing more than big family gatherings and had extremely close ties with everyone in his family, especially his many cousins, aunts and uncles. He graduated from B.H.S in 1998 and attended W.M.U and Ferris State. He graduated from the Art Institute of Michigan with a culinary degree, working as a chef in several local Brighton restaurants. He was a huge sports fan of M.S.U football and basketball. In his younger years he loved golfing and downhill skiing. He will be truly missed by many as well as his best buddy, Dooley, the family Newfoundland.

His Family… Tony will be missed his parents Tony and Mary (Kowals) Brogger, his sister Heidi Brogger and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Anthony & Adele Brogger, Francis and Sophia Kowals and his aunt Ann Pintek.

His Farewell… Tony's family and friends will gather for a private farewell earlier in the day followed by a Public Community Farewell on Thursday, August 27, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 10:30am (9:30am gathering) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brighton, Michigan. Fr. Joseph Campbell will serve as celebrant. A celebration of Tony's life with be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of Livingston County. Please leave a message of comfort for Anthony's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved