Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
South Lyon, MI
Anthony John "Tony" Spitzig


1925 - 2019
Anthony John "Tony" Spitzig Obituary
6/23/1925 - 7/21/2019
On July 21, 2019, Heaven received another angel, Anthony (Tony) John Spitzig, age 94. Tony was born June 23, 1925 in Roseville, MI. He entered Brunnerdale Seminary in 1941 and then St. Charles Seminary in 1944. He was ordained as a priest in 1953. In 1960, Tony was stationed in Santiago, Chile where he served for 11 years. In 1965, in Puranque, Chile, he met and later fell in love with his future wife, Irma (Angie) Seguel. They were married in 1970 and remained dance partners for 49 years. Tony was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend and was a faithful servant of God throughout his life. He was well known for his honesty, or "shooting from the hip" as he called it, as well as his generous spirit and kind heart. His love of God was reflected in everything he did and everyone he met.
Tony is survived by his wife, Irma (Angie), his two sons, Leo Anthony and Christian Jose (his wife, Terri), his grandson, Alexander, his brother, Henry Spitzig and sister, Antoinette Rock. Preceded in death by his parents Leo A. Spitzig and Adele E. Spitzig and his sisters, Sr. Dorothy Spitzig, Frances Versele, and Rita Norman.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in South Lyon, Michigan on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a gathering at the church at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the mass.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from July 28 to July 29, 2019
