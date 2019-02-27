|
|
Anthony Miklovich
Brighton - February 22, 2019
Age 96 of Brighton.
Beloved husband of Dolores for 62 years.
Loving father of Paul (Robyn) and Celeste (Andy) Krause.
Dear grandfather of Jaclyn (Dave) Geroux, Troy (Jihu Lim) Lambrecht, and Rebecca Miklovich.
Doting great grandfather of Luke Geroux.
Memorial visitation will take place from St. Patrick Catholic Church, Brighton at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 until the time of the Mass at 12:00 p.m.
Share a memorial tribute for the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 27, 2019