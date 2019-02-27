Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Miklovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Miklovich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Miklovich Obituary
Anthony Miklovich

Brighton - February 22, 2019

Age 96 of Brighton.

Beloved husband of Dolores for 62 years.

Loving father of Paul (Robyn) and Celeste (Andy) Krause.

Dear grandfather of Jaclyn (Dave) Geroux, Troy (Jihu Lim) Lambrecht, and Rebecca Miklovich.

Doting great grandfather of Luke Geroux.

Memorial visitation will take place from St. Patrick Catholic Church, Brighton at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 until the time of the Mass at 12:00 p.m.

Share a memorial tribute for the family at www.keehnfuneralhome.com



Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now