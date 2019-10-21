Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Arthur "Art" Mitchell

Arthur "Art" Mitchell

Howell - Arthur "Art" L. Mitchell, age 85, longtime Howell area resident, died Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born August 24, 1934 in Detroit to parents James and Alice (Shaw) Mitchell. He was employed for many years at Gould Corporation and General Motors Transmission. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War, a member of the American Legion Post 141, an avid fan of U of M football, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and thoroughly enjoyed old western movies and trips to the casinos. Art is survived by his wife Linda (Bartig), daughters Trixie (Gary) Andrews of North Carolina and Pamela Viscusi of Florida. Grandfather of Jade (Jordan) Reilly, Jourdan and Riley Andrews and Alec Viscusi. Great-grandfather of Harper Andrews. Step father of Lynnette (William) Beauchamp of Stockbridge, Harry (Deborah) Rhodes of Mason and David (Samhita) Rhodes of Grand Rapids. Step grandchildren Tyler and Hannah Beauchamp, Maya, Adam, Mason and Austin Rhodes. He was preceded by his first wife Shirley, son Gary and brother James. A reception of friends will be held Friday, October 25, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a memorial service Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 AM at MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans or . Please visit the families online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
