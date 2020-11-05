Ashley Kay MacAinsh
Her Legacy… Ashley Kay MacAinsh, 33, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born February 2, 1987 to Mark Mosakowski and Lisa (Ellis, Mosakowski) Amburgy. Ashley married the love of her life, Joshua MacAinsh on September 7, 2013 in Pinckney, MI. Ashley wore many hats in life and will be remembered for being a Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Auntie, Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Wife, but most especially, a Mama.
In life, Ashley was as a warm, loyal, kindhearted, friend and family member. Always a humble person, with a quiet strength, you would never find Ashley seeking the spotlight. Rather, you would find Ashley seeking to help others. Whether it her offering to bake a birthday cake for a party, or just being on the other end of a phone line to listen to you vent, she was always there when you needed her. Ashley enjoyed the outdoors and sunshine. She loved boating and being by the water. You could often find her by the pool, behind the grill, making food to feed the people she loved. When she wasn't acting as grill master, you could find her baking something delicious in the kitchen. Ashley was the go-to baker for family and friends. Ashley also enjoyed fitness, competing in multiple competitions in the last couple of years. She was an incredible example to her daughters of what a strong woman looks like. Family was incredibly important to Ashley, especially when it came to her young daughters. Ashley loved her girls with a ferocity that exemplifies the Mama Bear she was. She worked hard to make sure her girls knew they were loved and cared for. Ashley will continue to be loved, and remembered often, by all that knew her. Life will truly not be the same without her beautiful presence.
Her Family…Ashley will be missed and remembered by her Husband Josh; her daughters Violet (8) and Autumn (4); her Mother Lisa (Jeff) Amburgy; her Father Mark Mosakowski; her Mother-in-Law Lisa (Kenny) Donner; her Sister Alicia (Mark) Tybinka; her Brother-inlaw Lance (Cheryl) MacAinsh; her Grandparents Nancy Mosakowski, and Dave and Sandi Ellis; her Nephews and Nieces Grant and Rhett Tybinka, Kenny and Landon MacAinsh, and Ashley (Kyle) Egan; her Best Friend Jeannie Raney; and many more Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her Grandfather John Mosakowski, Grandfather Orlando Minghini, Grandmother Betty Minghini and Uncle Rocco Minghini.
Her Farewell… Ashley's family and friends will gather Friday November 6, 2020 3-8 PM, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Her Community Farwell will take place on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel with a gathering beginning at 10 AM until the time of service. There will be a celebration of Ashley's life following the service. Lunch and beverages will be provided in a tented area and all are welcome. Location address: 1775 Fisk Rd, Howell, MI 48843. Please leave a message of comfort for Ashley's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
.