1/
Barbara Anne McGowan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Anne McGowan

Barbara Anne (nee Roggenbuck) McGowan, age 88, died November 19 at home surrounded by loved ones. Dear wife the late Francis A. McGowan to whom she was married for 62 years; beloved mother of Michael (Kelly) McGowan of Ann Arbor, MI, Jane Benskey of Brighton, MI, Patrick McGowan, Thomas McGowan and Kathleen (Rob) Bandfield, all of Howell, MI and the late Brigit McGowan; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. Barbara was preceded in death by siblings Will Roggenbuck, Dick Roggenbuck, Carson (Pat) Shirley and wife, Doris and Joan Slayden and husband, Ken.

Born on December 12, 1931 to Wilfred and Ida (nee Koehn) Roggenbuck in Detroit, Barbara attended Detroit public schools and graduated from Wayne State University. She taught elementary education in Detroit for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

Following retirement, Barbara and Frank, longtime residents of Howell, made Port Hope their permanent home. Barbara became active in the community, volunteering for nearly 20 years as a curator and docent at the Frank Murphy Memorial Museum in Harbor Beach. There she combined her passion for teaching and history, leading countless tours and sharing her vast knowledge of the life and work of Frank Murphy, a former governor of Michigan, mayor of Detroit and U.S. Supreme Court Justice. She was also a familiar face at Our Lady of Lake Huron Church where she served as a greeter at Saturday mass for many years.

Retirement also afforded Barbara the opportunity to indulge in another great passion, reading. A regular patron of the Harbor Beach library, Barbara was a voracious reader, averaging 100 books a year, with each title recorded and rated from 1 to 5 stars.

Barbara will be remembered most for her deep faith, independent spirit and grateful heart. She loved all creatures great and small, all things bright and beautiful and, most especially, her family, friends and beloved dogs.

A memorial mass and celebration of Barbara's life will take place late spring or early summer of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Frank Murphy Memorial Museum and the Harbor Beach Area District Library.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved