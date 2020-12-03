Barbara Anne McGowanBarbara Anne (nee Roggenbuck) McGowan, age 88, died November 19 at home surrounded by loved ones. Dear wife the late Francis A. McGowan to whom she was married for 62 years; beloved mother of Michael (Kelly) McGowan of Ann Arbor, MI, Jane Benskey of Brighton, MI, Patrick McGowan, Thomas McGowan and Kathleen (Rob) Bandfield, all of Howell, MI and the late Brigit McGowan; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. Barbara was preceded in death by siblings Will Roggenbuck, Dick Roggenbuck, Carson (Pat) Shirley and wife, Doris and Joan Slayden and husband, Ken.Born on December 12, 1931 to Wilfred and Ida (nee Koehn) Roggenbuck in Detroit, Barbara attended Detroit public schools and graduated from Wayne State University. She taught elementary education in Detroit for 30 years, retiring in 1994.Following retirement, Barbara and Frank, longtime residents of Howell, made Port Hope their permanent home. Barbara became active in the community, volunteering for nearly 20 years as a curator and docent at the Frank Murphy Memorial Museum in Harbor Beach. There she combined her passion for teaching and history, leading countless tours and sharing her vast knowledge of the life and work of Frank Murphy, a former governor of Michigan, mayor of Detroit and U.S. Supreme Court Justice. She was also a familiar face at Our Lady of Lake Huron Church where she served as a greeter at Saturday mass for many years.Retirement also afforded Barbara the opportunity to indulge in another great passion, reading. A regular patron of the Harbor Beach library, Barbara was a voracious reader, averaging 100 books a year, with each title recorded and rated from 1 to 5 stars.Barbara will be remembered most for her deep faith, independent spirit and grateful heart. She loved all creatures great and small, all things bright and beautiful and, most especially, her family, friends and beloved dogs.A memorial mass and celebration of Barbara's life will take place late spring or early summer of 2021.Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Frank Murphy Memorial Museum and the Harbor Beach Area District Library.