Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kaake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Kaake


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Kaake Obituary
Barbara J. Kaake

Howell - Barbara J. Kaake age 78 of Howell, MI, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born November 17, 1941 in Deckerville, MI, the daughter of the late Frederick L. and Marie H. (Deike) Jones. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Kaake, Sr. of whom she married May 14, 1961 in Palms, MI. Dear mother of Charles (Deborah Smith) Kaake of Wetumpka, AL and Courtney (Karl) Kurkowski of Gregory, loving grandmother of six and great grandmother of eight. Also survived by sister, Donna M. Linehan of Goshen, KY, sisters-in-law, Virginia Jones of Braintree, MA, Mary Jones of Deckerville, MI and Joann Hall of Deckerville, MI as well as many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John A. Kaake Sr., her son John A. Kaake, Jr., daughter-in law, Meilin Kaake, brothers, Kenneth Jones, Ronald Jones and Allen Jones and brother-in-law Robert Linehan. A memorial service is being planned for a future date and time. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -