|
|
Barbara J. Kaake
Howell - Barbara J. Kaake age 78 of Howell, MI, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born November 17, 1941 in Deckerville, MI, the daughter of the late Frederick L. and Marie H. (Deike) Jones. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Kaake, Sr. of whom she married May 14, 1961 in Palms, MI. Dear mother of Charles (Deborah Smith) Kaake of Wetumpka, AL and Courtney (Karl) Kurkowski of Gregory, loving grandmother of six and great grandmother of eight. Also survived by sister, Donna M. Linehan of Goshen, KY, sisters-in-law, Virginia Jones of Braintree, MA, Mary Jones of Deckerville, MI and Joann Hall of Deckerville, MI as well as many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John A. Kaake Sr., her son John A. Kaake, Jr., daughter-in law, Meilin Kaake, brothers, Kenneth Jones, Ronald Jones and Allen Jones and brother-in-law Robert Linehan. A memorial service is being planned for a future date and time. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020