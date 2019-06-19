Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Froehlich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joyce Froehlich


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Joyce Froehlich Obituary
Barbara Joyce Froehlich

Howell - Barbara Joyce Froehlich, age 91 of Howell, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born November 1, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late George A. and Rebecca G. (Little) Greenwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. Froehlich on September 21, 1978. Loving mother of Michelle Grover of Howell, Denise Froehlich of Howell, Deborah (Clayton) Newton of Alabama, Cheri (Don) Donie of Howell, Albert W. (Dawn) Froehlich III of Howell, Michael (Lark) Froehlich of Howell and Laurie (Wayne) Fields of Webberville. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Fred Greenwell and grandson, Albert W. Froehlich IV. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Family was her everything; she found joy in each and every moment. She touched the lives of so many people, knowing her was an honor and a privilege. Her joy and her smile will be remembered in the hearts of many forever! A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Avenue, Howell on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M with visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family (c/o Laurie Fields) for a special memorial tribute in recognition of her compassionate care givers. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now