Howell - Barbara Joyce Froehlich, age 91 of Howell, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born November 1, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late George A. and Rebecca G. (Little) Greenwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert W. Froehlich on September 21, 1978. Loving mother of Michelle Grover of Howell, Denise Froehlich of Howell, Deborah (Clayton) Newton of Alabama, Cheri (Don) Donie of Howell, Albert W. (Dawn) Froehlich III of Howell, Michael (Lark) Froehlich of Howell and Laurie (Wayne) Fields of Webberville. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Fred Greenwell and grandson, Albert W. Froehlich IV. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Family was her everything; she found joy in each and every moment. She touched the lives of so many people, knowing her was an honor and a privilege. Her joy and her smile will be remembered in the hearts of many forever! A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at MacDonald's Funeral Home, 315 N. Michigan Avenue, Howell on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M with visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family (c/o Laurie Fields) for a special memorial tribute in recognition of her compassionate care givers. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on June 19, 2019