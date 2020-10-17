Benjamin A. Novrocki



Brighton - Benjamin A. Novrocki, 90, passed away peacefully in his home, on September 30 in Brighton, MI.



Ben was born on March 8, 1930, in Larksville, PA to Benjamin and Alvina Novrocki. He was the eldest of 3 brothers and 3 sisters. His Polish heritage, along with his Catholic faith, were an integral part of his life.



On April 19, 1954 Ben married Jeanette Beretsky and over the next 21 years they had 5 children. Ben was a proud and dedicated employee of Ford Motor Company for over 40 years, working as a product timing specialist. He was the foundation and provider for his family whom he deeply loved.



Ben will be dearly missed and remembered by his loving wife of 66 years, Jeanette Novrocki. He is survived by his children, Linda Webb, Alan Novrocki, Michael Novrocki, Julie Novrocki, Amy Gonyer, and 9 grandchildren.



At his request, no service will be held.



Until we meet again in heaven Dad - we miss you and will drink a Vitamin B in your honor, to a life well-lived!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store