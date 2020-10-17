1/1
Benjamin A. Novrocki
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin A. Novrocki

Brighton - Benjamin A. Novrocki, 90, passed away peacefully in his home, on September 30 in Brighton, MI.

Ben was born on March 8, 1930, in Larksville, PA to Benjamin and Alvina Novrocki. He was the eldest of 3 brothers and 3 sisters. His Polish heritage, along with his Catholic faith, were an integral part of his life.

On April 19, 1954 Ben married Jeanette Beretsky and over the next 21 years they had 5 children. Ben was a proud and dedicated employee of Ford Motor Company for over 40 years, working as a product timing specialist. He was the foundation and provider for his family whom he deeply loved.

Ben will be dearly missed and remembered by his loving wife of 66 years, Jeanette Novrocki. He is survived by his children, Linda Webb, Alan Novrocki, Michael Novrocki, Julie Novrocki, Amy Gonyer, and 9 grandchildren.

At his request, no service will be held.

Until we meet again in heaven Dad - we miss you and will drink a Vitamin B in your honor, to a life well-lived!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved