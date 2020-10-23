Beryle "Stan" Doyle
Howell - Beryle "Stan" Doyle, age 78 of Howell, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born May 31, 1942 in Detroit, the son of Daniel and Marjorie (Brewer) Doyle. He is survived by his wife Sherri (MacFarland) Doyle whom he married June 27, 1964 in Berkley, Michigan. Father of Kelley (Paul) Albrant of Howell and Christopher (Sara) Doyle of Howell. Grandfather to Patrick (Kayla), Bradley (Emily Coan) and Mitchell Albrant. Also survived by his sisters Violet Szenas and Deborah Nielson. Stan was an avid private pilot, talented aircraft restorer and enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Livingston County Airport. He was a founding member of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #546. Stan liked hunting, fishing trips, woodworking projects. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home and spending winters in Florida. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with a receiving of friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home of Howell. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Howell Education Foundation, c/o Howell Aviation Program, 411 N. Highlander Way, Howell 48843 (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=J88VKZ6V6VWSQ
select the dropdown for Howell Aviation).