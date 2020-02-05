|
Bobby J. "Smitty" Smith
Brighton - Bobby Joseph Smith "Smitty", age 71 of Brighton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 21, 1948 in Quitman, Mississippi to the late Joseph T. and Myrtis L. (Robinson) Smith. Bobby was a Master Electrician and worked for the IBEW for many years and was an avid music and movie buff. He will be remembered as a loving, warm and magnetic person who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Beloved husband of Susan Connolly-Smith whom he married on June 26, 2004 in Woodstock, NY. Loving father of Clint A. (Gina) Smith of Arkansas and Brent E. (Veronica Siboney) Smith of Davisburg. Proud grandfather of Cindy, Christian (Gabby), Kaelynn, Carl, Nicholas and Riley. Dear brother of Dorothy Smith, Darrell (Helen) Smith, Diane Reese, and sister in law Charlene. He was preceded in death by his brother Arlon Smith and brother-in-law Horace Reese. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800). Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery 25800 W 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Network or Gleaners Food Bank. Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020