Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Centerpointe Church
214 E. Brooks Street
Howell, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Centerpointe Church
214 E. Brooks Street
Howell, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Louise Street


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Louise Street Obituary
Bonnie Louise Street

Howell - Bonnie Louise Street, age 60, lifetime Howell resident, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born March 21, 1958, daughter of the late Donald M. and late Carol R. (Munger) Street. Dear sister of Jeffrey W. (Barb) Street of Washington; Aunt, Celia Reid and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bonnie was a 1978 graduate of Howell High School and Madonna University with a degree in Social Welfare and a child care giver most of her life. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Centerpointe Church, 214 E. Brooks Street, Howell, MI at 12:00 noon, with the family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until noon. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Nazarene University, One University Avenue, Bourbonnais, Illinois, 60914. Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800).

logo




Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now