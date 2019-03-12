|
|
Bonnie Louise Street
Howell - Bonnie Louise Street, age 60, lifetime Howell resident, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born March 21, 1958, daughter of the late Donald M. and late Carol R. (Munger) Street. Dear sister of Jeffrey W. (Barb) Street of Washington; Aunt, Celia Reid and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bonnie was a 1978 graduate of Howell High School and Madonna University with a degree in Social Welfare and a child care giver most of her life. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Centerpointe Church, 214 E. Brooks Street, Howell, MI at 12:00 noon, with the family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until noon. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Nazarene University, One University Avenue, Bourbonnais, Illinois, 60914. Arrangements by MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800).
Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on Mar. 12, 2019