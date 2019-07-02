Bonnie Lynn Ochs



Fowlerville - Bonnie Lynn (Baughman) Ochs passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on June 29, 2019. She was born, March 12, 1951, in St. Clair Shores, MI, the daughter of the late Walter and June (Johnson) Baughman. On May 9, 1970 she married Laurence E. Ochs and moved to the Fowlerville area. Bonnie was the medical biller for Dr. Walter Kellams during his last 19 years of practice. She retired from her position in the medical department at the Livingston County jail in 2019. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Matthew (Kim) Ochs; daughter, Holly (Michael) Walter along with her grandchildren, Dylan Ochs and Madison Fredrick; brothers, Bruce (Evie) Baughman, Brian Baughman; sisters, Lori Boutell, Lisa (Mark) Uzzle and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother in law Donald Boutell and sister in law Denise Baughman. A receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Those desiring, may make a memorial contribution to the . Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com











Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus on July 2, 2019