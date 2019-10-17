Resources
Brighton - October 15, 2019, Age 79. Beloved wife of Victor "Rocky". Dear mother of Jeff (Vanessa) Schnekenburger, Jody (Sean) Barnett and step-mother of Tracey Hayes, Cori Hayes and Aimee (Jeff) Lank. Loving grandmother of Rachel, Drew, Jack, Charlie, Madeline, Zoey and Alex. Sister of Betty (the late Wally & Ken) Leith and Robert (Betty) Merchant. Dear aunt of Kathy (Floyd) Bobier and great-aunt of Lindsay (Chris) Fagerlund and Andrea (Alex) Bobier. Memorial visitation Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) until time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Livingston Daily Press & Argus from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
